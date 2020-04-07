Letter to editor: I support Brenda Richards
Letter to editor: I support Brenda Richards

Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
I am writing in support of Brenda Richards for the Senate Seat in Legislative District 23. Brenda and I worked together when she served as the Owyhee County Treasurer and I served as the Twin Falls County Treasurer. Working with her was a pleasure.

I have always found Brenda to be honest, intelligent, kind, forward thinking and able to stand her ground and speak for what is right. It was a pleasure to serve with her for years in the Idaho Association of County Treasurers.

I believe Brenda is the best choice to fill the Senate Seat in Legislative District #23.

Vote Brenda Richards for responsible leadership.

Debbie Kauffman

Retired Twin Falls County Treasurer

