Letter to editor: I support Brenda Richards

I am writing in support of Brenda Richards for the Senate Seat in Legislative District 23. Brenda and I worked together when she served as the Owyhee County Treasurer and I served as the Twin Falls County Treasurer. Working with her was a pleasure.
I have always found Brenda to be honest, intelligent, kind, forward thinking and able to stand her ground and speak for what is right. It was a pleasure to serve with her for years in the Idaho Association of County Treasurers.
I believe Brenda is the best choice to fill the Senate Seat in Legislative District #23.
Vote Brenda Richards for responsible leadership.
Debbie Kauffman
Retired Twin Falls County Treasurer
