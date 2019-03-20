Try 3 months for $3
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Hello! My name is Crew Pedersen and am a Boy Scout. To start, one of my favorite things to do is play basketball. In your newspaper, I was wondering if you could do an article on basketball teams around the area! Thanks!

Crew Pedersen

Twin Falls

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments