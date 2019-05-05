{{featured_button_text}}
While I still enjoy the sports writers at the St. Louis Post Dispatch, which I’ve followed for years, I see that our local paper has been using their editorial columns to fill the “other view” section in the local paper. Yes, even the column posted in Wednesday’s paper, although erroneously credited to a fictitious paper, was the same leftist Democrat blah-blah the Post Dispatch has been braying for years. Specifically, they quote “Trump’s lie” without putting it in the proper context of him paraphrasing Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s remarks about late term abortion. The editorial board then made the statement that what Trump described, has “presumably not ever” happened. They should get out more often, or use a little Google research, as there are several adults that have survived their moms’ botched abortions. While Trump may deserve criticism for things that he’s said (and I cringe sometimes), we expect our journalists to be above spreading misinformation as the Post Dispatch writers do. While I’m on my soapbox, isn’t it time to say goodbye to Luckovich, the political cartoonist? His cartoon showing a little swastika devil on Trump’s shoulder was an excellent example of misrepresentation of what Trump said. He seems to get his ideas from what the liberal media throws out there, rather than doing some research. I'm not affiliated with either political party, but I believe facts matter, even on an opinion page.

Steven Buck

Twin Falls

