I am sorry about how this is going to sound when you read this, but I can't take it anymore.
I have served our country and have lived under the code of Duty, Honor, Country. I love my country. We have a greedy self-serving idiot for president. We now have a Republican Senate that won't even look at the evidence of his wrongdoing in his impeachment trial.
As for the State of Idaho's two senators, we the people need to vote these idiots out of office and elect people who care about their country and the Constitution of the United States. The stupidity of the people boggles the mind. I was a Republican, along with my wife, for most of my adult life. When this lying, semi-illiterate idiot was nominated by the Republican Party, my wife and I left the party and became unaffiliated to any party other than the Party of the United States of America.
What bothers me more is that the Republican Party seems to care only for their party and not our country. If they still want their country to be a Democratic Republic they had better wake up because this asinine, greedy, semi-illiterate Fromp Trump who has no ideology other than what's for Fromp Trump.
This idiot even cheats at golf!
John Scarlett
Gooding
