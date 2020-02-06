Following the testimonies of many of those in the impeachment hearing, I, like many others, would have liked to hear from first-hand witnesses in the Senate's trial. Regardless of the outcome, the truth must be told.
Even though I am a Catholic Christian, I don't have the ability to recite God's word loudly for all to hear, but I do read God's Word every day, meditate and contemplate what His Word speaks to me in my mind and in my heart and try the best of my ability to live and act in every aspect of my life by His Word.
It was very sad for our country to see many members of the Republican party in the Senate, who profess their Christian faith, but didn't have the strength, courage and conviction to seek the truth and do what is right. Jesus said: "...and the truth will set you free," (John 8:32). Free from Satan, the source of all deceits!
I admire and deeply respect Senators Mitt Romney and Susan Collins for their strength, bravery and moral courage, who voted for first-hand witnesses to seek the truth despite the threat of retaliation from their own political party. It appears to me Senators Romney and Collins's faith has molded them into persons of principle to live their faith without fear. They set an exemplary example for future generations to stand up for what is right, to seek the truth. History will remember them favorably.
Phuong Smith
Filer
