Letter to editor: How did it get this far?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My question is a simple one: How has the proposal to construct two five-story apartment complexes on Shoshone Street gotten this far?

Certainly Galena has the resources to research the building codes. They missed the section on building height restrictions of 35 feet since their proposal is for two buildings almost twice that height at 62 feet. They ignored the set back codes since their buildings foundations butt up against the sidewalks. They skipped the part about population density as they calculate there will be 400+ residents within less than a square city block. They disregarded parking requirements. In order for them to hit the required spaces needed, they included all ON street parking on Seventh and Eighth avenues, as well as the use of a narrow alley.

How is it possible that a project like this would even be considered in this location, an area where streets are lined with beautiful older and significantly historic homes of the original town site, an area that cannot absorb the traffic congestion, lack of parking and increase in density, an area where property values will be adversely affected.