Letter to editor: How did it get this far?

My question is a simple one: How has the proposal to construct two five-story apartment complexes on Shoshone Street gotten this far?
Certainly Galena has the resources to research the building codes. They missed the section on building height restrictions of 35 feet since their proposal is for two buildings almost twice that height at 62 feet. They ignored the set back codes since their buildings foundations butt up against the sidewalks. They skipped the part about population density as they calculate there will be 400+ residents within less than a square city block. They disregarded parking requirements. In order for them to hit the required spaces needed, they included all ON street parking on Seventh and Eighth avenues, as well as the use of a narrow alley.
How is it possible that a project like this would even be considered in this location, an area where streets are lined with beautiful older and significantly historic homes of the original town site, an area that cannot absorb the traffic congestion, lack of parking and increase in density, an area where property values will be adversely affected.
I participated in and listened to the original proposal by Galena to the commissioners. Twenty nine adverse phone ins and 120 negative letters were received. How is it possible that, with one minor caveat regarding parking and then throwing everything else out the window, the commissioners passed this proposal to the City Council with their approval? Either move the project to an area that is conducive to this type of construction or significantly downsize the plans.
I only ask that Galena adhere to the same rules, regulations and ordinances we must all live with. With all the grandiose variances Galena asked for, my question remains: How did the proposal get this far?
Dave Frantz
Twin Falls
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!