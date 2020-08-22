Letter to editor: Honored to open Snake River Canyon National Cemetery

I was greatly honored to visit Buhl on August 12 for the dedication of Snake River Canyon National Cemetery.
The official opening of the latest national cemetery was a highlight for the VA’s National Cemetery Administration in the midst of a year unlike any of us has experienced.
The most important component missing at our ceremony was a large local audience of Veterans, their family members and patriotic supporters.
We know the community has been waiting patiently for this long-anticipated dedication of Idaho’s first national cemetery. We sincerely regret that the COVID-19 pandemic prevented us from welcoming as many members of the public as we hoped for the ceremony.
With the pandemic still very much a reality, we felt we could not endanger the health of anyone in this area. We saw the only safe option was to limit attendance.
The important news is that Snake River Canyon National Cemetery is officially available to serve the burial needs of more than 15,000 veterans, their spouses and eligible children who live in Twin Falls County and the surrounding area.
We encourage you to visit the beautiful, sacred ground that will be the final resting place of brave, dedicated Veterans and their families. Visitors can stop by to pay respects any day from sunrise to sunset.
The cemetery will provide casket burials, in-ground cremation burials, columbarium niches for cremation burials, and a memorial wall. The plot, opening and closing of the grave, headstone or marker, crypt or grave liner, and perpetual care and maintenance are all provided free of charge by a grateful nation to Veterans and their eligible family members. Those interested in interment at Snake River Canyon or any of the VA’s 144 national cemeteries should contact the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at 800-535-1117. Thank you.
Randy Reeves
VA Undersecretary for Memorial Affairs
Snake River Canyon National Cemetery dedication
