“I see my music as a movement,” I said in my exit interview as I was voted off of American Idol. “The dream that I have inside of me is to revolutionize a culture to change people’s hearts.”
Honestly, I’m not sure I fully knew what that meant at the time; I knew I wanted to mix entertainment with a message of hope. I’ve been working on that vision ever since, and I believe I’m closer than I have ever been.
It’s not hard to look around these days and see what our problems are as a nation. We see tension, chaos, families and communities breaking down, and lack of connection with the people around us. Suicides and mass shootings are up; hopelessness and despair weigh on people’s minds. Real change is needed to turn the tide. But change can’t happen without each person doing their part – choosing to make a difference in their corner of the world.
I want to call attention to those who are leaving their world “better than they found it,” in hopes of inspiring others to do the same. You don’t have to have an organization, huge amounts of money, or a lot of people to make a difference. Just start with what you have: time, a caring word, an extra meal. It can make a difference.
As I embark on my first headlining tour, the words from my exit interview ring in my head – I want my music to be a movement. So, as we come into Twin Falls we are recognizing at the show someone in your community who is leaving their world “better than they found it”. People in your area have submitted stories! We can’t wait to share them with you! Come join us in honoring them!
Danny Gokey
Nashville, Tenn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.