Letter to editor: Home isn't safe for every child

I want you to imagine that you are a child again. An energetic child and all you want to do is play with toys and friends. You want to have fun and for once feel like all the other kids. The only place you can feel like you matter is school, daycare, or preschool. After all, you know that once you go home mom and dad will hit or starve you because, “you are an ungrateful child.” Many kids are facing abuse and neglect. There are some kids right now who are happy to not be in school because of the coronavirus. They now have more free time to play, watch TV, and eat the food they like to eat, while other children are scared and alone wanting someone to notice or hear them. This tragedy of having to stay at home has affected many people and children. Children who are abused are staying at home with their abuser and now neither their teacher nor anyone can notice them due to isolation. Idaho child abuse hotline has dropped nearly 30-40 percent during this coronavirus pandemic. It may seem like a good thing, but it’s not. The callings have dropped because those children aren’t visible to see. What can we do to help these children? We can start by being more observing. When going to the grocery store instead of hoarding food and supplies, look at the people and children around you. Do they look happy and safe to you? If you live in a neighborhood and you hear a strange noise such as screaming and yelling. Listen to your gut and call the police.