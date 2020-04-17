Letter to editor: Hemp is not pot

Growing up in eastern Kansas, barley across the Missouri border on the edge of the city, I quickly became aware of hemp, or what we called at the time, marijuana. As we grew older and entered high school, we quickly learned two things about the plant: it wouldn't get anyone high and bobwhite quail relished the seeds.
Hemp was always an American crop but fell away as cheaper substitutes from Asia replaced it. During WWII the Japanese occupation of the Philippines and Dutch East Indies cut off the supply of those cheaper substitutes. Enter "Hemp for Victory," circa 1942, a film produced by the USDA, and still one of the best informational narratives on hemp, telling farmers how to plant, harvest and process hemp. As other states can now legally plant and process hemp, it follows that Idaho farmers wish to grow it also, and Idaho's Legislature has continually failed them. The latest debacle is the failure the House State Affairs Committee to advance a bill to the entire House.
Testifying against hemp legalization was former federal prosecutor Monte Stiles, quoted in the Thursday, March 12 edition of the Times-News stating, "The bill is a celebration of drug use," and "the culture of hemp is the culture of marijuana." Perhaps counselor Stiles should save his lectures for the Kentucky State Assembly and that bastion of liberalism, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, both of whom have been in the forefront of hemp legalization.
Idaho is a conservative state, and its state's legislative bodies even more so. However, being so conservative you just saying no to everything is not conservatism, it is the definition of stupidity. To those eight representatives who voted to keep the bill in committee: Harris, Barbieri, Armstrong, Crane, Palmer, Holtzclaw, Scott and Young, wear that label proudly, you have earned it.
Rob Morris
Hollister
