The Magic Valley has enjoyed great leadership with our local state legislators for many years. It is so important to have representatives that are well informed and listen to the people they serve.
As vice-president of the Association of Idaho Cities it is my responsibility to work with our Idaho leaders to protect the rights of cities as well as to be a resource for them. Having a good working relationship is crucial to efficient government.
With that in mind, I am asking for your help to elect Linda Hartgen. I have had the privilege of working with Linda on many projects in the past. I know her work ethic. She has proven herself to be a servant of many. I know that she will lead with reason and integrity.
Please join me in voting for Linda Hartgen for State Representative, Seat 24B.
Suzanne Hawkins
Twin Falls
