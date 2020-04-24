Letter to editor: Help feed rescued animals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we are all struggle to keep our heads above water during our global pandemic, there are other problems people do not realize.

Those of us who run shelters for animals are being hit very hard.

TARC — trinityanimalrescue.org is one of them. We were able to rescue horses from a kill pen in Texas. Did had happened before the Covid 19 struck us hard.

I do sympathize with all victims and those which are grieving having loved lost loved ones.

However I would like to address our local farmers if they are able to donate hay from last year to Trinity Animal Rescue in Buhl. At this time we do not receive any donations since many people have lost their jobs.

We can not let our horses and chickens starve to death. Therefore we asked the public and local farmers for help. Every little morsel helps our animals.

We thank those who sympathize for us and those who are able to send any kind of donations our way. Please check our Facebook page and website.

Maria Kosielowsky

Founder of TARC

Buhl

