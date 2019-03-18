Try 3 months for $3
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

We have an urgent matter that should not be ignored. A country is defined by its borders, laws and sovereign government. The United States as we know it is threatened if the latest “free-trade agreement” gets passed. This is the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). This is the re-negotiated NAFTA, an 1,800-page agreement of more regulated (not free) trade and another stepping stone to integrate the United States, Mexico and Canada into a North American Union (NAU). We have plainly seen the damage done to our country from the passage of NAFTA in 1994. Haven’t we suffered enough?

Sadly, President Trump has heralded this agreement as a big win for the United States, but the same “Deep-State” state department officials who negotiated the Obama Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) are responsible for USMCA as well. Did President Trump even read this new agreement or is he simply relying on US Trade Representative and globalist Council on Foreign Relations member Robert Lighthizer for his information? Even though President Trump signed an executive order to pull the United States out of the TPP because he believes in Americanism not Globalism, some in his cabinet and state department are pushing this trade agreement to move forward in creating a NAU akin to the European Union utilizing USMCA to get there.

The USMCA is almost identical to the TPP and includes similar threats to our national sovereignty and submission to a new global authority. USMCA might be good for the dairy industry, but is it worth losing our national sovereignty and independence? I don’t think so!

Please contact President Trump, Congressman Simpson, Senator Risch and Senator Crapo and urge them to oppose the USMCA!

Liz Niccum

Twin Falls

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments