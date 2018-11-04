Would you like to see wages rise to a livable income, education funded by the legislature without necessitating levies and parents paying extra fees, kindergarten and preschool for all children, affordable health care for everybody, and public lands staying open for everybody to hunt, fish and recreate?
Also, too many small-town hospitals are in danger of closing for debts run up by people without affordable health care, people who should be on Medicaid, while our part-time legislators enjoy healthcare year-round at an affordable rate.
Idaho is a very beautiful state. However, our tightfisted legislature keeps us right down there with Mississippi in high rates of poverty and homelessness, too many families working two and three jobs trying to survive, high prison population and suicide rates. But we can always find money for tax breaks for big business and the ultra-rich. So, it is high time for a change in leadership. Get rid of the good old boy system and dare to make changes. Vote for candidates who care about this state and her people. We've been in the same rut far too long, pushing Idaho back instead of forward.
Ineborg A. Albritton
Weiser
