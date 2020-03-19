Letter to editor: Have people lost their minds?

It is interesting times we live in. As Dickens once wrote "It was the best of times, it was the worst of times." I believe we are experiencing that now. As the hysteria over the Wuhan Virus spreads across the country the media gets more shrill about it and who to blame. Well it came from China. Blame them and the media for stirring the pot.

What I would like to address though is behavior here in the Magic Valley. People what is the deal? I go to the store no TP, paper towels, eggs, milk, cereal, bread. What are you preparing for? There is no apocalypse, it's a virus!! But still everything must come to a halt until it passes. We did no such thing 10 yrs ago when more people died from the H1N1 virus than the Wuhan Virus.

But yet people are losing their collective minds. I had a friend in a local store who got the last two packages of TP. She turned around for something else. When she turned back one package was gone. In another store locally someone bought $1,600 in baby formula. Then a person in the same store went to grab the last package of diapers only to have it snatched from her and the comment made "first come first served b@$!h". The nerve of people. Yes these are extreme examples but it IS happening here we are better than this.

