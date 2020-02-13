My hat goes off to Mitt Romney for not only following his faith but for upholding his oath of office according to the Constitution. He reminds me of the Republicans of the past who worked for the country. Unfortunately, the new group follows in lockstep with the biggest liar, absent of morals, and character to occupy the White House. What is just as disturbing is the president used the Prayer Breakfast to complain about people of faith who followed the teachings of Jesus in doing what is right.
How can any person follow a man who calls everybody names who doesn't agree with him, brags about groping women, and is in lockstep with Putin, who is America's adversary? One of the saddest parts of this presidency is how our Idaho senators and congressmen do not see or hear that there is something wrong with this picture or are they just asleep on the job. When will Idahoans begin to vote out these people who no longer work for us the people or is this what Idahoans really want?
You have free articles remaining.
Ingeborg Albritton
Weiser
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.