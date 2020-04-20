Letter to editor: Hartgen is part of the problem

When you lament the ultra-polarization of our present political complexion, when you reflect on the damaging effects of our divisive dialogue, you have no further to look for what’s fanning the fire than Mr. Hartgen’s weekly columns in the Times-News.

His derogatory references to those he disagrees with may have his intended result, to tickle his followers by insulting his targets. But his juvenile name-calling also undermines his points. Sprinkled throughout his recent tirade (Sunday edition, April 12, 2020) are the kind of stock phrases he typically employs in his columns. Epithets like "educrats," "Miss Faux-a-hontas," and "Barack’s puppet" may have sounded cute to him when they were confined to the caverns of his brain. But once they became public when they migrated to the opinion page of my paper they transformed into the inflammatory, petty, and offensive words no one can deny they are.