Letter to editor: Guard your freedom, Idaho

Coming from Nevada and building a business in Idaho, I'd just like to say thank you!

Outside of a couple of minor insane state battles, Idaho is one of the most conducive environments to do business in I've encountered. I've consulted and done business throughout the western and midwestern states. We settled on developing in Idaho because of the inviting business environment, especially in the Twin Falls County area, and the proximity to our existing businesses. Especially in Filer, we've found such a welcoming and supportive community supported by Twin Falls and the state in general.

With all that has happened with this COVID-19 situation, we've been so fully supported in this more conservative state versus the new "little CA" Nevada has become so quickly. Keep your freedom and values and hold them vigilantly! Because as we've seen in Nevada, they will be gone in one election. Especially if it's mail in. Guard your freedom, Idaho. You are next. Beware.

Lori Vavak

Elko, Nevada

