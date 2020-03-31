Letter to editor: Governor is robbing us of rights in the name of coronavirus

Gov. robs us of rights in name of coronavirus
I was very upset that Governor Little made the decision to proclaim a statewide stay-home order.
Yet, I was relieved to see my business was covered by the essential services list. But was that relief the same kind of feeling the German citizens had when they learned that the Nazis were only after the Jews. “I’m OK, I am not a Jew”
Also, if the governor has the power to put your industry on the list, he has the power to take you off the list.
Some would say, “but this is really serious because we crossed the 100 infected threshold.” So, using this logic, do we shut down all business at 1,000, and have the National Guard patrol the streets and determine if our travel papers are in order? At 10,000 do they get a shoot-on-site order? Our liberties should not be measured with a number.
Our governor is listening to the wrong people or is heeding only one side. He and all his fellow ivory tower bureaucrats will not miss a single salary check, while they may have ordered an already struggling salon owner to go into bankruptcy. “Hey, it’s OK, I don’t own a salon.”
My impression was that most businesses were already voluntarily making these adjustments. There is a big difference between voluntary and mandatory. If someone asks for a donation and you give it voluntarily, it is charity. If they pull a gun and ask for the same donation, it is robbery and a felony.
We are being robbed of our rights and liberties.
Mark Swenson
Jerome
