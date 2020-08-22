Letter to editor: GOP: The 'it is what it is' party

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"It is what it is" said an emotionless, conscienceless President Trump the other day about 1,000 or more fellow citizens dying daily from his mismanaged pandemic response.

That attitude actually permeates all levels of the Cult of Trump GOP. The House passed the HEROES Act which helps us instead of predominantly corporations and the rich back in May. As federal unemployment benefits ran out end of July, McConnell's Senate, divided into extreme right and extremer right, had still not helped us. It is what it is.

Now megalomaniac Trump thinks his executive orders, signed in front of a country club only the 1% could join, will breach that gap — not! because they are not the full HEROES Act which helps us and are almost surely unconstitutional.

He also sent a message to current and future senior citizens, your Social Security and Medicare are at risk because he signed the payroll tax away! It is what it is.

Those darn "socialist" Democrats sure seem to be the only ones interested in our welfare, at any time let alone this pandemic. Why do we keep voting Republican at any level of government? They are the party of "it is what it is."

Dallas Chase

Boise

