Letter to editor: GOP tax cuts are hurting us

GOP tax cuts are hurting us
The Reagan, GW Bush, and Trump GOP tax cuts have cost us the American people over $20 trillion. That $20 trillion plus went to corporations and billionaires.
No wonder we don’t have universal single payer health care, free college for all residents, repairs to our infrastructure including water, electric grid, airports, trains, bridges, highways, schools, and hospitals, a stronger social safety net, a living wage, and adequate family leave and daycare — like virtually every other first world country on the planet,
Now we have the CARES Act which benefited corporations and the rich but the Cult of Trump GOP won’t pass the HEROES Act which helps us.
It’s pretty much the same on the state level, our Republican state legislature taxes us but cuts taxes for corporations and the rich.
As long as we are voting what has become the Cult of Trump GOP we are only hurting ourselves.
Dallas Chase
Boise
Facts and freedom over fear
As covid cases rise, should we panic? Fact, per Idaho.gov as of today of 6,117 Idaho covid to date, just 330 have been hospitalized or 5.4 percent, The remainder have not even needed hospitalization. Fact, 5,112 Idahoans under age 60 have tested positive for the virus, 2 have died: or 4 in 10,000 if all in the entire state got the virus. Fact, of 233 people over age 80 who have tested positive, 61 have died; 26 percent. Chance of dying from covid is 6,667 times higher if you are over 80. Conclusion, risks are higher for older people, decent thing to do is to be cautious to avoid spread to others at higher risk, the vast majority of people are at very little risk of death. Fact, in February 22,000 Idahoans were without work. By April 82,000 more, a total 104,000 Idahoans were out of a job. Of 100 people in your neighborhood, 12 had no job being “non essential” PEOPLE according to Governor Little. This is not a hypothetical, it is what occurred! We have people in over a 100,000 homes under huge emotional and financial stress? Fact, deaths of despair (suicide, depression, heart attack, stroke) are hard to quantify, experts agree; rates are rising rapidly during covid. Best remedy for this according to experts; work, activity and interaction with people who care for them. Question: Should Idaho leaders once again deny you your rights as GUARANTEED under the constitution; life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, to assemble, speak, work, feed your children, and greatly damage your financial condition and future? Should the Governor allow Idahoans to use their heads, preserve our liberties by deciding ourselves how to value others and get thru this. The facts support freedom over fear.
Brent White
Twin Falls
Where are moderate Republicans?
There is one and only one acceptable response that the administration could have made to the reports of Russian bounties on US soldiers: that the intelligence does not exist and the reports are wrong. But the administration had to concede the reports were true, and they are faced with explaining the evolving reasons for not briefing the president or for the DNI believing that it wasn’t important. The only explanations now are incompetence or dereliction.
This is not only about Trump. It’s more importantly about the Republican Party, which has been very happy with their President and Senate majority leader. Yesterday’s Republican Party is today called moderate Democrats. We should throw out today’s Republicans and pick from the Democrats, who are more intent on governing for the good of this this country and the world.
Andrew Zastrow
Glenns Ferry
