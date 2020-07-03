Letter to editor: GOP tax cuts are hurting us

GOP tax cuts are hurting us

Facts and freedom over fear

As covid cases rise, should we panic? Fact, per Idaho.gov as of today of 6,117 Idaho covid to date, just 330 have been hospitalized or 5.4 percent, The remainder have not even needed hospitalization. Fact, 5,112 Idahoans under age 60 have tested positive for the virus, 2 have died: or 4 in 10,000 if all in the entire state got the virus. Fact, of 233 people over age 80 who have tested positive, 61 have died; 26 percent. Chance of dying from covid is 6,667 times higher if you are over 80. Conclusion, risks are higher for older people, decent thing to do is to be cautious to avoid spread to others at higher risk, the vast majority of people are at very little risk of death. Fact, in February 22,000 Idahoans were without work. By April 82,000 more, a total 104,000 Idahoans were out of a job. Of 100 people in your neighborhood, 12 had no job being “non essential” PEOPLE according to Governor Little. This is not a hypothetical, it is what occurred! We have people in over a 100,000 homes under huge emotional and financial stress? Fact, deaths of despair (suicide, depression, heart attack, stroke) are hard to quantify, experts agree; rates are rising rapidly during covid. Best remedy for this according to experts; work, activity and interaction with people who care for them. Question: Should Idaho leaders once again deny you your rights as GUARANTEED under the constitution; life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, to assemble, speak, work, feed your children, and greatly damage your financial condition and future? Should the Governor allow Idahoans to use their heads, preserve our liberties by deciding ourselves how to value others and get thru this. The facts support freedom over fear.