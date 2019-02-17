Try 1 month for 99¢
A New York financial technology company rated Gooding County number one as the healthiest financial county in the state measured by the data from people that live there. The county seat and anchor for the county is the city of Gooding. It is a self-sufficient city 10 minutes off the freeway located center of the county. Gooding has an award-winning hospital and medical center, a half dozen financial institutions including banks, credit union and a financial business. There are multiple grocery, pharmacies, hardware, lumber and other retail stores; a vibrant downtown. Active Basque and senior centers and volunteer groups improving our parks and helping those in need. Our infrastructure has been improved with new wells and water system piping and an improved wastewater treatment facility with capacity far into the future. We host a world class rodeo with other annual parades and activities. Yet housing prices are far below larger cities, with rates and taxes even less. We are prepared for planned, responsible growth.

Terry Platts

Chairman Gooding City P&Z 

