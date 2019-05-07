C’mon Times-News editors! After taking your paper for several months, I thought I’d seen everything exhibited in biased news reporting. But ... putting the outstanding news about this President and his administration’s policies creating this phenomenal economic performance on your paper’s pages 8 and 9 tops all of it (“Jobless rate at 50-year low”). This is such good news for our country (but it praises conservative values), is great news for workers (but it puts more money into their pockets and makes them less dependent on government), and spurs economic growth in all private sectors (and less growth of government).
Why not put this extraordinary news on the front page above the fold? I’ll bet most people in the Magic Valley can answer that one without thinking too hard. . . . (I wonder how far back in your upcoming issues the Barr investigation into the corruption of the Obama FBI, DOJ, IRS, et.al., will appear?)
Sue Williams
Filer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.