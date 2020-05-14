Letter to editor: "God Bless America"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the early, dark days after December 7, 1941,

With our country unprepared and unarmed,

To respond to the sneak attack upon Pearl Harbor,

We were plunged into WWII, our nation had been harmed.

Our spirits were lifted high with a prayer,

Delivered in song by Kate Smith's magnificent voice.

It filled us with hope and encouragement,

To unite against a common foe, that was our choice.

"God bless America, land that I love,

Stand beside her, and guide her,

Through the night, with the light from above."

Our nation dare not ask God to bless us today,

During this COVID-19 crisis dark hour,

We refused Him and banished Him from our land,

Fifty-eight years ago, and rejected His love and power.

The God-hating atheists took control of our nation,

Murdered sixty-two million pre-born babies to date,