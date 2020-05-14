Letter to editor: "God Bless America"

During the early, dark days after December 7, 1941,
With our country unprepared and unarmed,
To respond to the sneak attack upon Pearl Harbor,
We were plunged into WWII, our nation had been harmed.
Our spirits were lifted high with a prayer,
Delivered in song by Kate Smith's magnificent voice.
It filled us with hope and encouragement,
To unite against a common foe, that was our choice.
"God bless America, land that I love,
Stand beside her, and guide her,
Through the night, with the light from above."
Our nation dare not ask God to bless us today,
During this COVID-19 crisis dark hour,
We refused Him and banished Him from our land,
Fifty-eight years ago, and rejected His love and power.
The God-hating atheists took control of our nation,
Murdered sixty-two million pre-born babies to date,
To fill the greedy pockets of Planned Parenthood,
And promoted sodomy; two sins God said He hates.
The only prayer we can lift to Him now,
Is "God, please forgive us our sin."
If we mean it in our hearts and repent,
Then we may sing, "God Bless America" again.
Christine Riker
Buhl
