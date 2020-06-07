Letter to editor: Follow the rules

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I find it ironic that developers who live behind gated neighborhoods insulated from the community at large, think it's OK to force an ill conceived, totally inappropriate development on a neighborhood when anything like what they are proposing would be banned under the CC&Rs of their own neighborhood.

The very purpose of zoning was to prevent the very thing that is proposed here. It's meant to regulate and maintain neighborhoods and not let just anyone to do what they please to the detriment of the neighbors or community.

We have depended on and followed the zoning requirements of the city of Twin Falls and expect others to follow those same rules.Giving one developer the ability to basically be exempt from the rules because their project wont work without breaking all the rules is unfair to everyone who has followed the rules. If this is approved, why should anyone follow planning and zoning regulations, as the city of Twin Falls isn't following its own rules and regulations?