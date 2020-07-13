Letter to editor: Filer superintendent says thanks following retirement

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although this may be a bit tardy, as the first attempt somehow missed being published. I want to take a moment to express gratitude to a couple companies and to the Filer staff who helped our students through a very challenging time this spring. During the Covid-19 closure they assured our students were able to receive food to maintain their nutritional needs.

Our food service staff worked tirelessly to provide meals (both breakfast and lunch) for our students. In addition, teachers volunteered to deliver to student's doorsteps backpacks filled with food. Their work assured that we could maintain our existing back pack program.

When we started to run out of food for our backpacks, Lindsay Ricketts of Plant Foods Inc. offered to meet the need. She and her company donated the necessary food items and delivered them to the school where teachers put the back packs together. Teachers then delivered the back packs to the doorsteps of students. As an added bonus, Clif Bar & Company donated over 70 cases of bars to be delivered to our students.