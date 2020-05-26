Letter to editor: Exercising my rights isn't extremist

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Steven Hartgen’s editorial called Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin an extremist!? I see a businesswoman defending small business owners and trying to salvage Idaho’s economy! I can’t help but pray Hartgen’s wife does not share his bias and attitude!

While I am not saying Covid-19 is not real, this panic-demic is being leveraged to take away Constitutional (and God given) rights!

Governor Little seems to have forgotten...he works for US! We still live in the United States of America! Our pledge of allegiance says, “under God”! We are not subjects of the WHO or the CDC!

Being advised to “social distance” ourselves, use hand sanitizer, avoid crowds, even suggesting we stay home, avoiding our families and friends... is (sadly) acceptable!

But the “stay-at-home” order was out of line from the get-go. Most of us were more than willing to “flatten the curve”; even if we disagreed with the propaganda we were being spoon fed!