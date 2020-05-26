Letter to editor: Exercising my rights isn't extremist

Steven Hartgen’s editorial called Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin an extremist!? I see a businesswoman defending small business owners and trying to salvage Idaho’s economy! I can’t help but pray Hartgen’s wife does not share his bias and attitude!
While I am not saying Covid-19 is not real, this panic-demic is being leveraged to take away Constitutional (and God given) rights!
Governor Little seems to have forgotten...he works for US! We still live in the United States of America! Our pledge of allegiance says, “under God”! We are not subjects of the WHO or the CDC!
Being advised to “social distance” ourselves, use hand sanitizer, avoid crowds, even suggesting we stay home, avoiding our families and friends... is (sadly) acceptable!
But the “stay-at-home” order was out of line from the get-go. Most of us were more than willing to “flatten the curve”; even if we disagreed with the propaganda we were being spoon fed!
While I can’t speak for all non-essential workers, several friends and family members are cosmetologists. They work one on one, primarily by appointment. They have better sanitary practices (required by law) than many of the so-called “essential” businesses that remain open. Not allowing them to work while crowded big box stores remain open is nonsense!
I’m an “at risk” individual based on age and an auto-immune disorder, but I am not buying into this socialistic order whereby Governor Little gets to decide what “rights” I and my fellow Idahoans are entitled to exercise!
If I was afraid of COVID-19, I’m also smart enough to socially distance myself, to use appropriate sanitary precautions and to avoid crowds and “at risk” individuals. If I’m not smart enough ... well survival of the fittest might just come into play! I’ll risk it!
Barbara Bremers
Buhl
