Letter to editor: Excited to see affordable housing in Twin Falls

Excited to see affordable housing in Twin Falls

I am delighted to see there are plans being made about the old clinic building property, located at Shoshone Street and 6th, 7th and 8th avenues east. That area deserves more than being empty, right in the heart of Twin Falls.

I agree with both Mr. Smith and Mr. Florence — even though at this time they do not agree! This is the perfect spot for compromise!

The city is in need of affordable housing in the core area — not another fancy subdivision. From this location, many places — library, schools, part “downtown” shopping, are within walking distance. I also have been told that as soon as the city population reaches 50,000, the city needs to comply with some sort of public transit.

It is a “historic area” and needs to conform to whatever codes are entailed in that. Surely, designs could be made to build apartments that could be built, that would look historic.

Finally, neighbors in this area live close to Twin Falls City Park, where homeless persons have slept for years. Wouldn’t it be better to have them in a building?

Someone, or a group, can figure out a way everyone can come out a winner!