Letter to editor: Essential business? Let's even the playing field


Can't wait to get my share of the stimulus package money. I'm going to a few of my favorite businesses and spread the wealth. But, wait, I can't because the governor has put them on the "non-essential" list. The motorcycle and ATV shops, the cafe where a couple of us would meet for coffee, and yes I need a haircut but can't get one unless I try to cut it myself.

I did find something of interest driving around Twin Falls – all of the state-owned liquor stores are going full bore. Now, I didn't know that booze was essential to your livelihood, so if we're going to have an even playing field, let's have an even playing field not do as I say but don't do as I do. Most businesses that have been shut down can't afford the closure for an extended period of time like the government can, so Gov. Little let's do the right thing and stop scratching the state's back.

Keith Owens

Kimberly

Letter to editor: Coronavirus is the wrath of God
Letter to editor: Coronavirus is the wrath of God

We did not have to have coronavirus (pestilence), floods, tornadoes, wildfires, etc.

2 Chronicles 7:14 "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

God gave man free agency, to do good or evil. When as a nation we choose to do evil such as doing and/or condoning wickedness such as abortion, adultery, arson, assault, child abuse, divorce, drunkenness, incest, lying, murder, perjury, robbery, same-sex marriages/sodomy, stealing, wife beating, etc., which are sins listed in the Bible, we invoke the wrath of God.

It has been said, "What we learn from history is we do not learn."

Read Ezekiel, which tells over and over again, particularly Chapter 33, tells how God disciplined his people who rebelled against God and committed adultery and idoltary.

It is time for world revival. God said if we turn from our wicked ways He, God, would heal our land. There is a heaven and hell. Scoff, die and go to hell. As a nation and the world, repent and stand in the place of blessing.

Carter Killinger

Twin Falls

