Letter to editor: Essential business? Let's even the playing field

Can't wait to get my share of the stimulus package money. I'm going to a few of my favorite businesses and spread the wealth. But, wait, I can't because the governor has put them on the "non-essential" list. The motorcycle and ATV shops, the cafe where a couple of us would meet for coffee, and yes I need a haircut but can't get one unless I try to cut it myself.
I did find something of interest driving around Twin Falls – all of the state-owned liquor stores are going full bore. Now, I didn't know that booze was essential to your livelihood, so if we're going to have an even playing field, let's have an even playing field not do as I say but don't do as I do. Most businesses that have been shut down can't afford the closure for an extended period of time like the government can, so Gov. Little let's do the right thing and stop scratching the state's back.
Keith Owens
Kimberly
