Letter to editor: Ensure we're prepared for disaster

Flooding and natural disasters like the earthquake Idaho recently experienced and the projected busy hurricane season in the South could have a devastating compounding impact in communities while also suffering through the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress needs to continue the important work being done to increase investments in natural disaster mitigation now, so we are better prepared in the future.

One proposal being discussed in Congress would establish a revolving fund to provide states with low-interest loans for flood mitigation projects. Planning is critical in mitigating damage caused by natural disasters. The National Institute of Building Sciences found that, on average, every $1 invested in disaster mitigation saves $6 in disaster costs.

We are fortunate that the recent earthquake in Idaho did not cause major infrastructural damage during this challenging time and that this year it appears that we are not at high risk for runoff or flooding in our river and low-lying areas. However, in the future, we might not be as fortunate. I urge Senator Crapo and others in our Congressional delegation to consider this proposal to ensure we are prepared for the future.

James Manning

Caldwell

