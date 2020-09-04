Letter to editor: Embarrassed to vote for oath-breakers

All through the ages to come people will talk about the Republican Senate and how they disavowed their oath to the Constitution; their oath to the rule of law, their oath to protect the American people.

Let's have a look at the two senators from Idaho that we sent to Congress, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch. These two Idaho senators sat on their backsides and never said a word and didn't even look at evidence of impeachment! What I ask, could be more important than an act of impeachment of a president and our two senators just could not look at the evidence. Mitt Romney, I will vote for you any day, you are a man. I am embarrassed and ashamed that I voted for these two oathbreakers. We need to elect two men who will stand up like men and fulfill their oath to protect our country from all foreign and domestic threats.