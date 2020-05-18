Letter to editor: Elmore County has had great leadership

Never been a big fan of politicians or politics although I follow both with much interest. I have admired and appreciated the excellent leadership we have enjoyed in Elmore County. For all the candidates who promise to fight for our interests, to my knowledge Senator Steen did literally fight in the Idaho Senate. Blessed with a different temperament Senator Wetherall was just the best. She represented all of us regardless of our party and consistently did what was best for Elmore County. Senator Wetherall was gracious and kind, even to my mother who had attempted very unsuccessfully to unseat the good senator. I have great respect for the work of Senator Corder and Senator Brackett. Today we live in a world where extremists fake hate crimes, viciously attack those with alternate views and stage confrontations with police at children’s playgrounds. We can debate the amount of government we need, but we do have a government and someone needs to make it work. That requires the ability to work with everyone and find solutions. We need representatives who will study all of the issues and work with all parties to find answers. Leaders don’t have the luxury to choose their challenges they have to adapt to the challenges that arise. No other district in Idaho has a military base which contributes so much to our local economy and our national security. We have a chance this year to send a team to Boise who will be respected across the state of Idaho, who will lead on all issues that present themselves. Their skills will gain them the confidence of their peers which will help them advocate for the issues, including the air base that impact those of us in this district. They will carry on the great.