We have known Muffy Davis since she was 8 years old. Muffy is driven in her pursuits (which are many) and has grown into a kind, dedicated woman with a deep commitment to Idaho and a long term vision for our state.
Muffy hopes to help and change lives by running for seat A in our Legislative District 26. She will fight for Idaho’s public school education, affordable health care for all and our public lands.
Please vote for Muffy Davis on Nov. 6. She can make Idaho go forward.
Marcee and Joel Graff,
Hailey
