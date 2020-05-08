Letter to editor: Drag queens don't represent me

Drag queens don’t represent me

Regarding your front page feature on gays yesterday, and your correction today of your usual factual errors. The most problematic error is depicting these people as representative of the gay community. They are in no way representative of who we are. They are a vocal, pushy and fringe element. Most of us do not carry purses or wear women’s clothing. Quite the opposite: we are more like the guy next door — we are the guy next door. We do not advertise, nor are we ashamed of, our sexuality, and one would not know most of us are gay if we did not say so. We are happy being who we are and I feel drag shows a lack of self acceptance. This kind of in your face sensationalism, apparently endorsed by the Times-News, does way more harm to our standing in the wider community than good, as many of your readers will see this and conclude we are all misfits of this kind.