Letter to editor: Don't sell out downtown

Opportunity Fund tax laws provide for the elimination/reduction of tax in areas determined to be low income. Blue Lakes to Kimberly to Washington to Addison has been designated an Opportunity Zone, no doubt, strategically requested to stimulate investment in this "downtown" tract.
Opportunity Funds have specific timelines, as do their construction projects. COVID-19 will most probably extend them, as "Main Streets" throughout America clamor for an infusion of public/private cash.
Federal historic preservation laws were created to recognize historic antiquities and locations of federal record. The Original Townsite Residential Historic District, located in this opportunity zone, is one of those designated areas and is listed on the National Park Service Register of Historic Places. Section 106 was created to prevent projects from using federal funds (tax credits) to eradicate locations of historical interest in the name of economic expansion. While Section 106 may or may not be applicable to the Eighth Avenue apartment proposal by Galena Opportunity Fund, its intent is clear. People destroy the past for profit today.
Galena Fund investors must be accredited; fund minimum investment is $250,000. Galena is proposing two apartment buildings on Shoshone and Seventh Avenue East, the only historical residences remaining from the original townsite. It calls for every zoning variance: no setbacks, increased lot occupancy (HUD rules will allow for over 400 people), almost double the height at 62 feet, and creative parking solutions — like using adjacent on-street parking spots. This density at this location is inappropriate in an already "over-loved" City Park area, especially when a bid was recently made for a housing project downtown that will benefit Main Avenue merchants.
This zoning request is a math project. Galena has calculated maximum ROI for out of town investors at the expense of our history and a location that is problematic. Please don't sell us out.
Kate Lopez
Twin Falls
