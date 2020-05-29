Letter to editor: Don't sell out downtown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Opportunity Fund tax laws provide for the elimination/reduction of tax in areas determined to be low income. Blue Lakes to Kimberly to Washington to Addison has been designated an Opportunity Zone, no doubt, strategically requested to stimulate investment in this "downtown" tract.

Opportunity Funds have specific timelines, as do their construction projects. COVID-19 will most probably extend them, as "Main Streets" throughout America clamor for an infusion of public/private cash.

Federal historic preservation laws were created to recognize historic antiquities and locations of federal record. The Original Townsite Residential Historic District, located in this opportunity zone, is one of those designated areas and is listed on the National Park Service Register of Historic Places. Section 106 was created to prevent projects from using federal funds (tax credits) to eradicate locations of historical interest in the name of economic expansion. While Section 106 may or may not be applicable to the Eighth Avenue apartment proposal by Galena Opportunity Fund, its intent is clear. People destroy the past for profit today.