Letter to editor: Don't let apartments into historic neighborhood

The historic Old Town residential neighborhood is a gem of Idaho and Twin Falls in particular.
I grew up in the sixties and seventies in this close knit neighborhood of well kept homes on tree lined avenues and upon graduation left to see the the world. Decades later, I decided to move back to Twin Falls and bought a home four doors from the home I grew up in. When I moved back in the nineties, the neighborhood was under stress and falling apart and was no longer well kept homes. The neighborhood had fallen out of fashion and was in a state of disrepair, but something magical started to happen, people rediscovered the tree lined avenues with their beautiful historic homes. Families bought them and lovingly restored them and became new neighbors. Today the Historic Old Town Residential Neighborhood is once again a wonderful place to live and recognized by the U.S. government as a important piece of our culture to be preserved.
Unfortunately, the proposed high rise apartment buildings are ill suited to this historic neighborhood and will take away from what so many people have worked so hard for so many years to restore. They are simply to massive for this area.
We are downtown, but this is a neighborhood of historic one and two story homes set back off the street with lots of trees and green yards. What this neighborhood is not, is five-story tall, high density, modern looking apartment buildings with no setbacks, little to no greenery and insufficient parking for the tenants.
I implore Twin Falls City Council to follow their own rules and not allow the variances the out of town developer requests. The proposed development is too big for this wonderful neighborhood: "The City's Neighborhood."
Follow the rules: no variance.
Robert Myrland
Twin Falls
