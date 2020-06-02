Letter to editor: Don't let apartments into historic neighborhood

I grew up in the sixties and seventies in this close knit neighborhood of well kept homes on tree lined avenues and upon graduation left to see the the world. Decades later, I decided to move back to Twin Falls and bought a home four doors from the home I grew up in. When I moved back in the nineties, the neighborhood was under stress and falling apart and was no longer well kept homes. The neighborhood had fallen out of fashion and was in a state of disrepair, but something magical started to happen, people rediscovered the tree lined avenues with their beautiful historic homes. Families bought them and lovingly restored them and became new neighbors. Today the Historic Old Town Residential Neighborhood is once again a wonderful place to live and recognized by the U.S. government as a important piece of our culture to be preserved.