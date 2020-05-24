Letter to editor: Don't give away my secret places

Would you please refrain from publishing anymore articles about our “secret getaways” in southern Idaho? I see that Mr. Nash has been photographing the Magic Valley since 2009. Wow. That’s 11 years! I’ve been photographing the Magic Valley since I got my first camera in about 1969 and I find it very troubling to see all our quaint little secret hide away places being brought to the forefront for all to see and potentially vandalize. They’re very special secret places to visit and enjoy because there are rarely any people there which is what makes them special, quiet and memorable. You ask in the paper, “Please write in and share your most special hideaway place with us.” Why in the world would I ever want to do that? Many of the secret places I still visit are places that I played at as a young boy which again is what makes them so special! Have you ever considered the fact that every time you share a “secret place” in the Magic Valley you just increase the travel and the potential for vandalism, most recently being the paint at the City of Rocks? Last year it was the Milner camping area. Where next? Idaho is what it is. Fascinating and beautiful. Leave it to the homesteaders to enjoy and the newcomers to find on their own! Besides, that’s part of the adventure!