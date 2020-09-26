Letter to editor: Don't destroy our town

Please don’t destroy our town too. Lately I’ve been hearing about the mass migration of individuals and families moving out of west coast cities into the Mountain Time Zone states of Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Arizona and others. As a new resident of one of these states, I welcome you, I hope you find what you’re looking for. I can only assume that what you’re looking for is the same thing I’m looking for, safety, sanity, security, freedom, less taxation, less regulations, less congestion, low cost of living, common sense, beauty, and perhaps even a good job. If you come here looking for these things, as you leave your old destroyed community behind I employ you, I beg of you, I plead with you please also leave your liberal, socialist politics behind. The People of these states have worked hard to keep their states free of the left-wing ideals that have destroyed the once beautiful, thriving communities that you and so many others now seek to escape. I know this may seem extremely harsh, but I don’t know of any other way to say it. It’s a matter of life and death, prosperity and happiness, freedom and safety. Please don’t create the same problems you now seek to escape by voting for socialist, liberal people and ideals. Liberal politicians and ideals always destroy the things we want and need most and as proof, you and so many others now seek to leave the places liberalism has run into the ground. If you still want liberalism’s massive government that values taxation, regulation and riots more than the safety of law and law enforcement then please stay where you are, vote the same way and for the same people you’ve been voting for but please don’t move and bring that destruction to us.