Try 1 month for 99¢
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

The president’s own personal lawyer lied to congress. The president has been shown as a Russian spy. How is Mr. Otter, as governor of our state, going to keep the Idaho people safe from the tyrant serving as president? Does the governor still support him, even after all this evidence, this real truth, that our president, Donald Trump, is only out for himself? We must stop this man before he puts our country on a path we can never recover from. Make America truly great, show the world we care about more than money. I urge the Governor to prove to me, and the rest of Idaho, that he is not corrupt and will do the right thing.

Angela Barnes

Jerome

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Load comments