The president’s own personal lawyer lied to congress. The president has been shown as a Russian spy. How is Mr. Otter, as governor of our state, going to keep the Idaho people safe from the tyrant serving as president? Does the governor still support him, even after all this evidence, this real truth, that our president, Donald Trump, is only out for himself? We must stop this man before he puts our country on a path we can never recover from. Make America truly great, show the world we care about more than money. I urge the Governor to prove to me, and the rest of Idaho, that he is not corrupt and will do the right thing.
Angela Barnes
Jerome
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.