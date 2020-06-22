Letter to editor: Doctor dismissed systematic racism

With great dismay I read the Times-News opinion letter written by Dr. Brown, in which he seemed dismissive of the claims of systemic racism in our country. I wish to point out that because someone has an MD and might be highly trained in one’s chosen area of specialty, it does not make one an expert on the history and current state of race relations in the United States. I do hope that Dr. Brown practices medicine in a very solid evidence-based manner, rather than allowing his personal belief in what he hopes to be true to skew his analysis of scientific evidence. Since he cites statistics regarding the employment of African-Americans at Walmart and Amazon, I am wondering if he would like to exchange his white coat for a position at either of these companies and the resultant change in lifestyle that career change would necessitate.