Letter to editor: Do we have enough info on Twin Falls development?

I'm questioning whether or not we citizens of Twin Falls are getting enough open, honest information about the tall buildings that are soon to go up downtown. Lots of people aren't happy about the buildings or the apparent lack of full transparency. We citizens deserve to know exactly what's going on with our town. From what I'm hearing, the powers that be around here aren't being forthcoming nearly as much as they need to be. We don't need excuses or bovine scatology. We want transparency and a whole lot of us don't want the skyline of our downtown to be changed that drastically. Many of us have paved the way and financially and emotionally supported this town for many generations and we have earned the right to be heard, openly, honestly and completely.