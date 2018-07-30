When someone asks you to walk with them a mile, walk with them two.
I challenge you to another random act of love or kindness regardless of faith or politics. In the Bible, love is our greatest commandment: that we should love one another as He has loved us. It can be donating pennies in the jar on the counter at the the gas station or grocery store. A simple smile or a kind word goes a long way when somebody is depressed or hurting.
I always think about the age-old Christmas story of the cobbler and his guest. It's about a shoemaker who was expecting a visit from the Lord. He was reading the story about the first Christmas and thought about what he would give baby Jesus if he had been born in that city. He went to the shelf in his shop and took down a tiny pair of shoes, his finest work made out of white leather. After, he placed them back on the shelf and went and got into bed. He heard a voice that told him to expect a visit from the Lord the next day. He helped quite a few people the next day and laid down to bed that night thinking it was only a dream. But in helping those people, he did indeed see the Lord.
When you do it unto the least of his children, you also do it unto the Father. You never know your act of love or kindness might save the life of somebody who's going through depression or loss of a loved one, illness, or persecution you could be somebody's superhero. Its love and kindness that makes the Magic Valley truly magical. So make the magic happen however you can imagine it.
Brynn Close
Murtaugh
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.