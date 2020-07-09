Letter to editor: Do liberals tire of being wrong?

Liberals are a resilient bunch, regardless of the evidence – they persist. They accuse with or usually without evidence (Russia, Russia, Russia) (Flynn, Flynn, Flynn) (Impeach, Impeach, Impeach).
No matter Trump's decision, label him a racist, misogynist, or homophobic for calling it the Chinese Flu and banning travel. Later criticize him for not doing it sooner.
Claiming he initially ignored the virus's seriousness – Pelosi invited everyone to Chinatown.
They claimed he only protected the economy and not the people — we are recovering from this "recession" must faster than anticipated. Industry converted to ventilators, masks, gowns and gloves at a prodigious pace.
Claimed he did not assist NY City fast enough — created 3,000 beds at the Javits Center and another 1,000 through the USNS Comfort (only 182 beds used).
Ventilators: Cuomo had 2,500 in storage and wanted 40,000 more. About 1,700 were used. Cuomo "generously" sent 100 each to Michigan and New Jersey and 50 to Maryland – what a guy!
The "Black Lives Matter" movement was corrupted to cover for agitators, thieves, vandals and violence. Accused of ordering the National Guard to attack the "mostly peaceful" protesters. Video shows the protesters pelted them with rocks and bricks.
They accuse Trump of not acting on a federal level for recovery. When he mentioned a presidential order – they claimed state's rights. (Last two months, 8 million new jobs)
Mr. Jones has held positions of public trust, Idaho Attorney General, and a member of the Idaho Supreme Court.
His 5/29 editorial reverts to the old "Trump asked Putin to hack Hillary" (it was a joke about her destruction of over 2,000 emails). Any attorney appearing before the Supreme Court, and using a quote that far out of contest, would have resulted in sanctions.
Do they never tire of being wrong?
M. Lynn Dunlap
Twin Falls
