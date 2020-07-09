Letter to editor: Do liberals tire of being wrong?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Liberals are a resilient bunch, regardless of the evidence – they persist. They accuse with or usually without evidence (Russia, Russia, Russia) (Flynn, Flynn, Flynn) (Impeach, Impeach, Impeach).

No matter Trump's decision, label him a racist, misogynist, or homophobic for calling it the Chinese Flu and banning travel. Later criticize him for not doing it sooner.

Claiming he initially ignored the virus's seriousness – Pelosi invited everyone to Chinatown.

They claimed he only protected the economy and not the people — we are recovering from this "recession" must faster than anticipated. Industry converted to ventilators, masks, gowns and gloves at a prodigious pace.

Claimed he did not assist NY City fast enough — created 3,000 beds at the Javits Center and another 1,000 through the USNS Comfort (only 182 beds used).

Ventilators: Cuomo had 2,500 in storage and wanted 40,000 more. About 1,700 were used. Cuomo "generously" sent 100 each to Michigan and New Jersey and 50 to Maryland – what a guy!