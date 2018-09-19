I recently attempted to secure part-time employment utilizing the services of online employment firms. After providing contact information and outlining preferences and past experience, I was sent available positions within the surrounding communities.
Initially it appeared that whatever criteria the firms were using, someone overlooked my responses because their suggestions for employer/employee matches were off. Then I was contacted by their "employment specialists." On Friday, Sept. 14, I was contacted via telephone calls from three separate firms, from three separate phone numbers, each asking the same basic questions: Was I able to work in the USA legally and what year did I graduate or obtain a high school equivalency?
I provided them with the response that I could work in the country and graduated from high school in 1969, to which the initial specialist hung up on me. I assumed this was a dropped call and she would be calling me back as I wanted to provide her with other pertinent information such as college attendance and past employment information and qualifications.
However, later the same day, I received two calls from two other specialists from different firms. When asked if I had a high school diploma and year of graduation their responses were exactly the same...they hung up on me. I realized at that point that the industry was discriminating based on age. Many seniors, as myself, are seeking part-time positions, for various reasons. Some need income to supplement their living situations; maintain their skills; or simply to provide a service and have interactions with others. I had an impeccable work ethic and was considered an asset to my previous employers. I realize every situation and individual is different and each should be assessed on their merits. What is happening in employment sector is blatant discrimination.
Wanda Novak
Twin Falls
