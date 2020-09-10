Letter to editor: Disappointed with ITD

As a farmer living close to Declo I was excited to have Highway 81 Burley to Declo rebuilt. I was excited because it would widen the road and slope the barrow pits to allow us to get our machinery off the road to allow cars to pass. Now that the project is complete I'm disappointed with the ITD. The borrow pits are to be graded 4 foot horizontal to 1 foot vertical drop. There are stretches of the road that the borrow pits are almost straight drop offs. This a result of the new road base higher than the old road. That left a drop off where they quit pushing the gravel out. With the uncertain slope of the edge of road I have instructed my equipment operators not to get off the road. If they do the equipment has a high probability of striking the pavement. The risk of getting off the road is not worth the risk of tearing up the road or my machinery. This will cause an increase in the back up of traffic. We as taxpayers paid a lot for the road now let's hold people responsible to do the job right and completed.