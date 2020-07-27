Letter to editor: Disappointed in mask vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We want to express our disappointment in the vote that Commissioner Reinke cast that did not require masks to be worn in the South Central Public Health District. Unfortunately, the District is not doing what it takes to stop community spread. The behavior of the public at the Highway 30 music event last month was only a preview as to what is going to happen at the upcoming Twin Falls County Fair. Ignoring the advice of medical professionals is a poor way to demonstrate leadership in this matter.

We cannot get back to "normal" economically, socially, or educationally until we have stopped community spread. If we act together and follow the advice of the state and national health professionals it will be possible to drastically slow this viral spread and save lives. Those that think it is acceptable to not wear a mask are willing to put self above the common good.

Both the State of Idaho and the Federal Government are depending on local governments to step up and provide leadership on this issue. Wearing a mask is a small contribution that could save the life of a parent, a family member, a healthcare worker or even yourself. If the County is going to permit large gatherings on County owned property it is irresponsible to not require the public to wear masks.