Letter to editor: Disappointed in mask vote

We want to express our disappointment in the vote that Commissioner Reinke cast that did not require masks to be worn in the South Central Public Health District. Unfortunately, the District is not doing what it takes to stop community spread. The behavior of the public at the Highway 30 music event last month was only a preview as to what is going to happen at the upcoming Twin Falls County Fair. Ignoring the advice of medical professionals is a poor way to demonstrate leadership in this matter.
We cannot get back to "normal" economically, socially, or educationally until we have stopped community spread. If we act together and follow the advice of the state and national health professionals it will be possible to drastically slow this viral spread and save lives. Those that think it is acceptable to not wear a mask are willing to put self above the common good.
Both the State of Idaho and the Federal Government are depending on local governments to step up and provide leadership on this issue. Wearing a mask is a small contribution that could save the life of a parent, a family member, a healthcare worker or even yourself. If the County is going to permit large gatherings on County owned property it is irresponsible to not require the public to wear masks.
Scientists and medical professionals have discovered so much new information about the behavior of the Covid 19 virus since March. Because of this information they now highly recommend wearing a mask. Why some of our fellow citizens believe that it is acceptable to put the general public at risk by not wearing a mask in public places is beyond explanation. A shirt and shoes have required in restaurants for decades. Masks fall in the same category.
Lawrence and Tina Flournoy
Twin Falls
