Letter to editor: Disappointed in Jerome schools

I am disappointed with Jerome School District’s vote to “strongly encourage the wearing of facial masks.” The Jerome School Board’s failure to research the issue with due diligence has put the lives of all involved at risk. As a parent, I have a choice. I have enrolled my three children with another school. As an employee, the Jerome School Board has forced me to be complicit with their willingness to risk the lives of the students I teach. The board has failed to include the opinions and advice of the many professionals who have the education, experience, and training necessary to make an informed and educated decision. When an outbreak or case of COVID occurs, it will mean a close examination of whether the district did everything in its power to meet health and safety obligations. Jerome School District has not erred on the side of caution and will be left exposed to an increased risk of liability. Twin Falls, Kimberly, and Filer School Districts have mandated masks. They considered testimony from local medical professionals as well as the professionals they employ. These school districts have performed their due diligence to protect the lives of all involved. The Jerome School Board has failed to protect its students. I fear the repercussions of their decision.