Having noted the “Letter to the Editor” regarding the removal of the Idaho Fish and Game commissioner for reporting his killing of animals on his African trip I feel compelled to correct the many errors in the writer's comments.
Since the action of the Idaho Governor has been widely reported, I feel free to note that, in fact, “ the meat is distributed to the local populace” is totally false. No native population would or does eat giraffe, baboon, lion or any if the other defenseless animals listed as those Mr. Fischer and his family enjoyed killing. Indeed, some unethical guides may point out an animal to kill...since many game farm animals are habituated to humans they stand, waiting to be slaughtered.....hardly a standard of “hunting culture”!
The letter writer defending Mr. Fischer’s actions is obviously completely oblivious to the horror the offending photo engendered in the great majority of ethical humans. The representation of killing as “fun” is completely unacceptable in any context.
Having traveled widely in Africa, I have a deep appreciation of the wondrous wildlife native to that continent and am horrified at their thoughtless destruction.
I applauded Gov. Otter for his ability to differentiate between right and wrong.
N.A. Bull
Alpine, Wyo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.