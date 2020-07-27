Letter to editor: Defunded or neglectful?
Letter to editor: Defunded or neglectful?

I haven't quite figured out whether the city of Kimberly has defunded its police department like some other cities have or is just neglecting to patrol some areas of the town.

Down here on Center Street West the speed limit is 20 mph from the intersection of Main Street and Center Street West because it's a school zone. Now, I'm aware school is not in session, so like most towns 25 mph on city streets is acceptable, but, the last few months with rarely seeing a police car in this area the speed has increased to 35/40 mph. If the police want to sit in my driveway for an hour they could surpass their monthly quota for speeding citations. I know this isn't the only area they have to patrol, but at least include us in your patrolling.

Keith Owens

Kimberly

