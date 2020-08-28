Letter to editor: Defeat the Marxist agenda

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is a war being waged in America. It is a war between our Judeo-Christian Constitutional Republic liberties versus Marxists anarchists who want to implement totalitarian godless Communism. This war has been going on for over a century. In the book, “Reds in America” by R.M. Whitney published in 1924, he documented the methods, power and tremendous influence Communists had already acquired. He showed the foul means, ruthless procedures and deceptions which are being repeated today.

Communist Saul Alinsky, in his book, “Rules for Radicals” which he dedicated to Lucifer (Satan) (Alinsky's role model). His main rules were to; divide people by color, race, etc.; demonize anyone who would not support the leftist agenda; and just lie and make it up. The end justifies the means. We see that at work today.

The well funded radical anarchists in Democrat cities demand to eliminate local police. Their goal is a national police force to disarm Americans.