Letter to editor: Defeat the Marxist agenda

There is a war being waged in America. It is a war between our Judeo-Christian Constitutional Republic liberties versus Marxists anarchists who want to implement totalitarian godless Communism. This war has been going on for over a century. In the book, “Reds in America” by R.M. Whitney published in 1924, he documented the methods, power and tremendous influence Communists had already acquired. He showed the foul means, ruthless procedures and deceptions which are being repeated today.
Communist Saul Alinsky, in his book, “Rules for Radicals” which he dedicated to Lucifer (Satan) (Alinsky's role model). His main rules were to; divide people by color, race, etc.; demonize anyone who would not support the leftist agenda; and just lie and make it up. The end justifies the means. We see that at work today.
The well funded radical anarchists in Democrat cities demand to eliminate local police. Their goal is a national police force to disarm Americans.
Christianity, once the backbone of America's civilized Judeo-Christian society is under a relentless attack. Left–wing activists, working in tandem with Democrats and mainstream media are attempting to tear down our religious heritage. Their goal is to destroy Christianity in America! A new book, “Dark Agenda; The War to destroy Christian America,” by David Horowitz looks into the left's tireless efforts to create a godless, heathen American society.
Karl Marx said that that the Judeo-Christian religion was the opiate of the people and must be destroyed.
Other books exposing the Communist agenda to destroy America include: “The Naked Communist” by W. Cleon Skousen, Freeman Institute founder; “The Red Carpet – Socialism, the Royal Road to Communism” and “An Enemy Hath Done This” by Ezra Taft Benson, former Secretary of Agriculture and former President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
We must expose and defeat the Marxist agenda to destroy America.
Adrian Arp, Ph.D.
Filer
